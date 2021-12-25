CLAIM: A video shows a fire at a military warehouse in Italy that was storing COVID-19 vaccines. The fire occurred on the date members of law enforcement had to be vaccinated.
THE FACTS: A fire did break out at an Italian paramilitary police barracks on Dec. 15, the vaccination deadline, but there were no COVID-19 vaccines on site as some online posts falsely claimed. Social media users shared a video showing a fire consuming a building in Italy along with the false claim that the building is a military warehouse that stores COVID-19 vaccines.
While a fire did occur on Dec. 15 at the Salvo D’Acquisto barracks, which houses Carabinieri, Italian paramilitary police, the site did not contain a store of COVID shots, a spokesperson for the Carabinieri confirmed to The Associated Press. Carabinieri are posted in every town and city in Italy.
The spokesperson said the fire affected an area used as housing, and that vaccinations are not performed at the location. There is an infirmary at the barrack, but it is used for everyday medical calls, officials said.
Some Italian news outlets reported on the fire at the time, including iNews24. The outlet shared a video of one angle of the fire on Facebook. Their video, which contained a watermark, was among those misappropriated on social media. But iNews24’s coverage did not mention vaccines or the vaccine mandate, nor did other local reports. The video caption just said the footage showed the “carabinieri barracks are on fire.” The cause of the fire remains unknown. One person was injured.
— Associated Press writer Karena Phan in Sacramento, California, contributed this report with additional reporting from Associated Press writer Colleen Barry in Milan.