CLAIM: CNN journalist Anderson Cooper wants Social Security payments to be withheld from those who are unvaccinated.
THE FACTS: In an Aug. 4 interview, Cooper asked Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates his position on whether the federal government should enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandates by withholding Social Security or other federal benefits from people who don’t comply. Cooper did not say he personally supports such mandates. Social media users shared the months-old clip of the interview on “Anderson Cooper 360” misrepresenting the anchor’s question.
“Anderson Cooper wants Social Security to be withheld from the unvaaxed.. What a miserable m0nster!” read one widely shared tweet that did not include the original clip for context.
But the full video and a transcript of the episode show Cooper was merely asking an interview question. During the interview, Cooper asks Gates: “Obviously, corporations increasingly are saying you have to be vaccinated in order to work at our corporation. Is that something you support? And do you think the Federal government or state governments, or the very least Federal government should mandate, if you want to get on an airplane, you have to be vaccinated; if you want to get Social Security, you need to be vaccinated; if you want to get whatever benefits they give, you need to be vaccinated for. Is that something that the U.S. can and should do?”
Gates did not directly respond to the issue of Social Security but told Cooper: “Well, certainly, if you take a case like nursing homes, where, you know, we are seeing transmission primarily through unvaccinated people. There, you can make a very compelling case. If once you get far beyond that, the question is, will it work to get people to be more -- to seek out the vaccine?”
He also referenced Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s push to lift his state’s ban on mask mandates, adding that people “ought to be open minded to what tactics can help get people protected.”
At no point during the interview did Cooper say he supports taking away Social Security benefits from the unvaccinated. “Anderson was posing a question, in no way implying that he supports this position,” Shimrit Sheetrit, a CNN public relations representative, told The Associated Press in an email.
— The Associated Press