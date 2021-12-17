CLAIM: Australia is punishing unvaccinated people who cough or sneeze in public with fines and jail time.
THE FACTS: Authorities in Queensland, Australia, are not punishing unvaccinated people who cough or sneeze in public. But, people who intentionally spit, cough or sneeze on public officials or workers, or threaten to do so, face fines and jail time under an April 2020 public health order issued amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In December 2021, Queensland officials announced that the policy, which applies to vaccinated and unvaccinated people, would be expanded to include more types of workers. Inaccurate claims regarding the directive have circulated widely on social media since then.
One erroneous tweet posted recently falsely claimed that “from the 17th of December, The Unvaccinated will be fined up to $13,000 or 6 months in prison, for offences such as sneezing or coughing in public.” The claims leave out the fact that the policy, which isn’t new, only applies to deliberate acts of sneezing, coughing, or spitting on public officials or workers, as well as threats to do so, according to Queensland officials.
“These measures aren’t targeting unvaccinated people. If you go into a retail store or a coffee shop or anywhere and deliberately cough on someone with the intent of causing fear, it doesn’t matter if you’re vaccinated or not, you’re causing an offense,” a spokesperson for Queensland Health told The Associated Press.
This month, Queensland officials announced that they would relax COVID-19 measures for businesses and add a variety of new restrictions for unvaccinated people. As part of the new measures, the existing policy regarding intentional coughing, sneezing, or spitting will be expanded to include such deliberate acts against hospitality workers. Violating the directive is punishable by fines up to $13,785 or a maximum of six months imprisonment.
The policy covers workers while they are at their place of work, and during their commutes to and from work. The current directive states that there are “increasing reports of people intentionally spitting at or coughing or sneezing on public officials and workers during the COVID-19 declared public health emergency.”
During a Dec. 7 news conference, Yvette D’Ath, the Queensland minister for health and ambulance services, said that the measure was intended to “protect” workers from “appalling behavior” while they were just trying to do their jobs.