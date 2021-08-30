CLAIM: People who have been vaccinated are going to die within six months to five years; COVID-19 vaccines will sterilize children permanently; 80 percent of women who have been jabbed have miscarried in the first trimester; people who are vaccinated are banned from donating blood.
THE FACTS: A video clip of a speaker sharing several false claims about COVID-19 vaccines during a school board meeting in Ohio made the rounds on social media.
Sean Brooks introduced himself at the Talawanda School District meeting Aug. 16 as a doctor who has a Ph.D. According to his website, it is in education, rather than science.
No evidence can be found to back up several of the claims Brooks makes in the clip, including his prophecy that people who have been vaccinated will die within months or years due to the shot. Data from millions of people who have been vaccinated shows COVID-19 vaccines prevent deaths.
The Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer for its vaccine Monday, after reviewing six months of safety data. The FDA previously had granted Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson emergency use authorization for their COVID-19 vaccines, based on safety data that tracked more than 70,000 people through clinical trials up to two months after they received shots.
“The safety data now exists for a full year and, in some cases, 18 months,” said Dr. Matthew Woodruff, an immunologist at Emory University. “We have seen over and over again no indications that the immune responses to these vaccines are functionally different to immune responses from other vaccines.”
Furthermore, medical professionals agree that COVID-19 vaccines do not affect fertility, do not cause sterilization and are safe for pregnant people. A Pfizer study found that just as many women who were given the vaccine became pregnant as those who received placebo shots.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging pregnant women to receive the vaccine, particularly since pregnant women are at elevated risk for severe disease if they contract coronavirus. Brooks’ comment that 80 percent of women miscarried is not backed up by any evidence and is contradicted by available data.
A CDC analysis found that 2,500 women who received a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy showed no increased risk of miscarriage. His claim that vaccinated people cannot donate blood also is false.
Blood centers, including The American Red Cross, are accepting donations from people who have received the COVID-19 vaccines and are encouraging vaccinated individuals to give blood. The American Association of Blood Banks has said that the FDA's blood-donation eligibility criteria include people who have received vaccines authorized in the U.S. Brooks did not return a request for comment.