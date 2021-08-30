CLAIM: Video shows the second explosion outside Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Thursday, near the Baron Hotel.
THE FACTS: As social media users began sharing photos and footage of Thursday’s deadly attack at Kabul’s airport, several old images and videos were shared as new.
One video showing an airstrike tinting a night sky orange in Gaza, which has appeared repeatedly online since at least Aug. 21, circulated widely, with false claims that it showed Thursday’s second explosion in Kabul.
“#BREAKING: Second explosion hit Baron Hotel near #Kabul airport where Americans were rescued last week,” one Twitter user wrote alongside the video. But, the video shows an airstrike in Gaza, according to several news reports and social media posts with the video shared days before the Kabul attacks.
The open-source intelligence network Aurora Intel, and news outlets including Al Jazeera, shared the photo online Aug. 21, with captions explaining that it showed an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. A spokesperson for the Israeli military also shared the video Aug. 21, writing in a caption in Arabic that it showed warplanes raiding sites belonging to the Hamas militant group.
Thursday’s bombings near the airport killed more than 100 people, including scores of Afghans and at least 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said. It was the deadliest day for American forces in Afghanistan since August 2011.