On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that the front page of a New York Post newspaper shows an image of Dr. Anthony Fauci under the headline, “Triggered ‘gay cancer’ epidemic in the U.S. THE MAN WHO GAVE US AIDS,” to give the false impression that a 1987 article was about him. The Post did run that headline on Oct. 6, 1987, but the actual story was about a different individual and did not mention Fauci — nor did it include his photo.