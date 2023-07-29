Obamas’ chef wasn’t found dead on the anniversary of Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide

CLAIM: Former President Barack Obama’s personal chef, Tafari Campbell, was found dead on the anniversary of Jeffrey Epstein’s death.
THE FACTS: Campbell’s body was recovered from a pond on Martha’s Vineyard on July 24 after he went under water while paddleboarding a day earlier. Epstein, who was facing federal sex trafficking charges at the time of his death, was pronounced dead on Aug. 10, 2019. A headline about Epstein in posts circulating online refers to an earlier, suspected suicide attempt.
“So today a body is found in Obama’s pond,” reads a popular post on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter. “This on the same day as this anniversary of Epstein. Something big coming?” The post includes a screenshot of a headline reading: “BREAKING: Jeffrey Epstein Found Injured in NYC Jail Cell After Possible Suicide Attempt or Assault.”
It doesn’t show the date or provide any more details about that incident or when Epstein actually died. In reality, that July 24, 2019, news report was about Epstein being found injured in his Manhattan jail cell following a suspected July 23 suicide attempt. Epstein survived that incident and was placed on suicide watch. Weeks later, Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell early Aug. 10 and pronounced dead soon after. The AP last month reported on newly obtained records that provided new details on Epstein’s detention and death.
Campbell’s body, meanwhile, was found July 24 as part of a search that began a day earlier following reports that a paddleboarder in Edgartown Great Pond went underwater and didn’t resurface. Campbell was not wearing a life jacket, police said. The 45-year-old from Virginia had worked at the White House during the Obama administration and then worked for the former president and first lady. Massachusetts State Police said in a statement provided to the AP that the investigation and an initial medical examiner review found no evidence the death was suspicious. Officials say there was no external trauma or injuries.
— Angelo Fichera