In this photo taken from video provided by Dmitry Ovchinnikov, the new light military transport plane Il-112V goes down in flames near Kubinka airfield about 28 miles west of Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 17, 2021. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming the video shows the Jan. 15 crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal.