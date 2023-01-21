CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard.
THE FACTS: The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal. However, social media users posted it purporting it showed Yeti Airlines flight 691, which crashed Sunday after a 27-minute trip from Kathmandu, just before landing in Nepal’s tourist city of Pokhara. The video that spread widely in both English and Spanish showed a plane flying over a forested landscape, then catching fire and passing behind a white tower before plummeting into the trees below.
“Plane crash in Nepal, crazy how it’s hard to survive this,” read one tweet with the video. However, a reverse-image search of the footage reveals it shows the 2021 crash of a prototype military transport plane that was conducting a test flight outside Moscow. The plane crashed in a forested area as it was coming in for a landing at the Kubinka airfield 28 miles west of Moscow, killing all three crew members on board, Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation told the Tass news agency.
An August 2021 AP report on that crash includes screenshots from the video and notes that it was provided by Dmitry Ovchinnikov. The recent crash of the much-larger twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft in Nepal was the country’s deadliest air disaster in 30 years. It’s still not clear what caused the crash.
— Associated Press writer Abril Mulato in Mexico City contributed this report with additional reporting from Ali Swenson in New York.