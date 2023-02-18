CLAIM: A video of a purple cloud looming over a street as a car drives underneath shows East Palestine, Ohio, after a recent freight train derailment and intentional burning of some of the hazardous chemicals on board.
THE FACTS: The video was filmed in Portland, Ore., and appeared online months before the February 2023 derailment. Local weather experts said that it resembled clouds they had seen before in Oregon, and that they could have been associated with a thunderstorm.
Days after the train came off the tracks on Feb. 3 in the community near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line, officials opted to release and burn toxic vinyl chloride from five of its rail cars, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky. While plenty of real photos and videos captured the sight, the video of a large, dark purple cloud overwhelming a dim blue and pink sky above an outdoor shopping center was filmed in Oregon, not Ohio.
A reverse image search traced the video back to a TikTok user who posted it twice, first in November 2022. In a February video on her page, she explains that she filmed the clip herself in Jantzen Beach, Portland and that it is “several months old.” The video was filmed from North Tomahawk Island Drive at the Jantzen Beach Center shopping mall, a geolocation search confirms. The video captures a crosswalk and the hardware store Home Depot, which can also be seen on Google Street View.
Meteorologists in Oregon said it looked like clouds they had seen in the state before. Larry O’Neill, associate professor and director of Oregon Climate Services at Oregon State University, said the cloud could have been associated with a thunderstorm, or could be a deck of altostratus clouds, a type of middle-altitude cloud that often takes up the whole sky.
“Near sunrise or sunset, they can look dramatic from the lighting even though they are completely innocuous clouds,” he said.
The East Palestine train derailment and burn did result in large plumes of smoke and released some hazardous gases into the surrounding air. Environmental officials said monitors detected toxins in the air at the site during the burn and that officials kept people away until that dissipated. They say continuing air monitoring done for the railroad and by government agencies — including testing inside nearly 400 homes — hasn’t detected dangerous levels in the area since residents were allowed to return.
— Associated Press writers Ali Swenson and Arijeta Lajka in New York contributed this report.