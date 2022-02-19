CLAIM: A school board in suburban Pittsburgh voted to ban CNN from its classrooms.
THE FACTS: Teachers can still use their own discretion to show instructional videos from any source, including CNN, according to Norwin School District Superintendent Jeff Taylor. The Norwin School Board had voted on Monday to stop routinely playing television programs during homeroom classes at Norwin Middle School unless they are “student, teacher or administrator driven.” But this vote by the Pittsburgh-area school board is being misrepresented online.
“School District Just Banned CNN From Classrooms,” read one widely-shared headline.
“CNN got thrown out of Pennsylvania classrooms for being FAKE NEWS!” a Twitter user wrote.
“Pennsylvania school removes CNN from classrooms, can choose patriotic videos instead,” read a misleading Fox News headline.
While the article itself contained more nuance, users on Instagram posted screenshots of the headline alone that racked up tens of thousands of likes. Taylor explained in a phone interview that teachers in the district still have the option to play CNN or any other media source they deem has instructional value.
Taylor said the claims stemmed from the middle school’s use of CNN 10, a 10-minute daily digital news program for students, publicly available on CNN’s website. The program had been shown to students during the homeroom period at Norwin Middle School since 2018. In a workshop meeting on Jan. 10, a school board member expressed concern over the program, saying it hadn’t been approved by the board and that he would like to remove it from the classroom.
However, the motion that ultimately came to a board vote didn’t specifically address CNN 10. Instead, the board voted to stop showing TV programs during homeroom at Norwin Middle School to allow students to socialize and interact, unless the program was “either student, teacher or administrator driven.”
A video of Monday’s meeting shows Taylor asked the board to clarify whether the phrase “teacher driven” meant teachers could still opt to show CNN 10 videos to their students.
“I believe that’s the intent of the motion,” said board member Raymond Kocak. No board members expressed dissent, and the board approved the motion with a 5-4 vote. Taylor told the AP that “student, teacher or administrator driven” could be understood to mean hand-selected by those individuals.
He clarified that the board’s decision covered homeroom classes for Norwin Middle School only, and did not affect curriculum for other classes or schools in the 5,300-student K-12 district. Taylor reiterated the importance of teaching current events in the classroom and pointed out that Pennsylvania state curriculum standards require it. Reached for comment, Fox News Digital Deputy Managing Editor Kelley Kramer said, “The Norwin School Board voted to end student programming from classrooms, which is accurately reflected in the FOX News Digital story.” A spokesperson for WarnerMedia, which owns CNN, declined to comment.
— Associated Press writer Ali Swenson in New York contributed this report.