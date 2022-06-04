CLAIM: A new study from researchers at the National Institutes of Health and Moderna shows COVID-19 mRNA vaccines “hurt long-term immunity to Covid after infection.”
THE FACTS: A senior author of the study and multiple experts who reviewed the paper for the AP say its findings are being misinterpreted and that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine offers protection against the disease. The April paper is a preprint, meaning it hasn’t yet been peer-reviewed and published by a journal.
It focuses on how well certain antibody tests work to identify people who’ve had a recent COVID-19 infection despite being vaccinated, in this case with Moderna’s shot. The COVID-19 vaccines work by inducing antibodies that recognize a specific part of the coronavirus, the spike protein. But the virus contains multiple proteins, and detecting antibodies against one called the nucleocapsid or “N” protein can indicate someone had been infected, whether they were vaccinated or not.
The paper used data stored from Moderna’s large-scale COVID-19 vaccine trial, and found fewer vaccinated people who had breakthrough infections had detectable “N antibodies” compared to unvaccinated people who got infected. But experts say that makes no difference to people’s long-term immunity to COVID-19, contrary to claims online.
“URGENT: The most powerful evidence yet that mRNA vaccines hurt long-term immunity to Covid after infection,” reads the headline of the Substack post by Alex Berenson, an independent reporter who has been critical of the COVID-19 vaccines. He cited the “bombshell study.”
An author of the paper said the suggestion that the paper showed the vaccines were anything but protective was a misreading.
“There is nothing in this paper that suggests the vaccines don’t work,” said Dr. Lindsey Baden, a senior author of the study and an infectious disease researcher at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. He added: “What the data show is that vaccinated individuals get infected less and have milder infection, and therefore the footprints of infection are smaller because you have less infection.”
Other experts agreed. “It’s a good thing that you have a reduction in anti-N antibodies because it shows the vaccines are doing their job,” said John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medicine. Experts also said it’s not clear that antibodies against the nucleocapsid provide protection against COVID-19, as Berenson suggests.
Dr. Daniel Hoft, a professor at the Saint Louis University School of Medicine who specializes in infectious diseases and researches vaccines, said in an email that anti-nucleocapsid-specific antibodies “to date have not been shown to provide any protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection and/or disease.”
Berenson in a response to the AP cited a study that he suggested shows the importance of such antibodies. Sarah Caddy, an author of the study that Berenson cited and clinical research fellow at the University of Cambridge, noted in an email that the research was done in a mouse and used a different virus, not SARS-CoV-2.
Caddy said while she believed N antibodies are important, “we have no idea how important they are relative to spike antibodies. Probably not so much, if the success of the spike vaccines is anything to go by.”
Rama Rao Amara, a professor of microbiology and immunology and associate director of vaccine development at the Emory Vaccine Center, said he and colleagues tested on monkeys a modified COVID-19 vaccine that induced antibodies to the nucleocapsid, in addition to the spike protein.
“We didn’t see any evidence that antibodies to nucleocapsid were playing any role in protection,” Amara said.
Baden, the senior author of the preprint, said arguments suggesting that simply having more kinds of antibodies is inherently better aren't rooted in data — especially when the vaccines’ protection through antibodies to the spike protein had proven effective at reducing illness and death. While Berenson’s post suggests the preprint was “quietly posted,” Baden said the paper is currently undergoing review for publication in an academic journal.