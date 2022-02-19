CLAIM: Police in Paris ticketed protesters for carrying the French flag and saying the word “freedom.”
THE FACTS: Paris police ticketed protesters for offenses related to “participating in a prohibited protest,” not for carrying the French flag or saying the word “freedom," as some people falsely claimed online. Following demonstrations in the French capital last weekend against COVID-19 mandates — inspired by rallies among truckers and others in Canada — one popular post asserted that Paris police were issuing tickets with fines of up to 135 euros ($153) for actions such as holding the flag and shouting “liberté.”
“Tanks and tear-gas in France, with €135 fee for those holding a french flag and €90 to those who dare utter the word “freedom”, while protesting in Paris is now made illegal," one tweet said.
While some people on social media said they took the post to be a metaphor, others believed that people were actually being ticketed for these actions. But Paris police officials said in a statement issued to The Associated Press that tickets handed out to protesters were for participating in the rally despite a police order that prohibited involvement, a police spokesperson confirmed. Police gave out two tiers of driving tickets for fines of 135 and 90 euros ($102) for infractions that related to driving on a temporarily closed road and for attending a prohibited protest, according to information from the Paris police, checked against a ledger of fine amounts from the National Agency for the Automated Processing of Offenses by the AP.
Police set up checkpoints into the French capital on key roads last weekend and said they successfully stopped at least 500 vehicles from heading to the banned protest, which, like in Canada, aimed to blockade roads and use vehicles to create a convoy.
Still, a few dozen vehicles were able to slip into Paris and disrupt traffic. Authorities fired tear gas as they demanded that the demonstrators disperse, some of whom climbed onto their vehicles to create chaos, the AP reported. In Canada, similar demonstrations have unfolded over the past several weeks in and around the capital city of Ottawa among truckers and others angry over Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers Monday to quell the protests.
