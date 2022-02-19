A protester stands atop a camper van as a convoy drives past the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Elysees avenue, Saturday, Feb. 12, in Paris, in protests against virus restrictions inspired by the Canada's horn-honking "Freedom Convoy." On Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Parisian police ticketed protesters for carrying the French flag and saying the word “freedom.” But tickets were given to protesters for offenses related to “participating in a prohibited protest.”