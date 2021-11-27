CLAIM: Photo shows a $25 million home that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has purchased in Florida.
THE FACTS: Pelosi’s office said there is “no such pending sale” and the brokerage that listed the property also confirmed that the buyer is not the speaker. Various posts spreading widely on Facebook and Twitter falsely claimed to show a photo of a $25 million home in Florida that Pelosi purchased. The photo comes from a listing for an oceanfront, 10,000-square-foot property on South Beach Road on Jupiter Island.
A spokesman for Pelosi refuted the claim and denied that she is considering moving to Florida. “This information is inaccurate,” Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, said in an email to The Associated Press. “There’s no such pending sale nor is the family looking or interested.”
Beth Bourque, owner of Southern Shore Properties, the brokerage that listed the property, said the house is under contract and confirmed the buyer is not Pelosi or her family. “It’s a rumor that’s been floating around and it’s just gotten bigger and bigger,” Bourque said.
A representative for the person purchasing the property also told the AP that the buyer is not Pelosi, but someone who lives nearby. Nor, he added, is Pelosi buying another high-end home on South Beach Road that also recently sold. “She’s totally unrelated to any of the buyers or any of the sellers,” said Rob Thomson, owner of Waterfront Properties.
— Associated Press writer Angelo Fichera in Philadelphia contributed this report.