In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 file photo, election office workers process ballots as counting continues from the general election at the Allegheny County elections returns warehouse in Pittsburgh. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting Pennsylvania initiated a full audit of the rigged November 2020 election. But the state did not initiate an audit. “The state has not initiated anything,” said Wanda Murren, communications director at the Pennsylvania Department of State, which oversees the state’s election process.