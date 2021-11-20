CLAIM: Myriam Bourla, the wife of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, has died from complications of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
THE FACTS: A conservative blog known for publishing inaccurate articles posted a story Nov. 10 falsely claiming that Albert Bourla’s wife had died and her cause of death was listed as “complications from the Pfizer vaccine.”
There is no truth to these assertions.
Pfizer spokesperson Amy Rose told The Associated Press that Myriam Bourla is “alive and well." Rose called the incorrect claims “lies” meant to undermine public confidence in the company’s COVID-19 vaccine, and also accused the author of the article of “deliberately and maliciously attempting to cause emotional distress to the Bourla family.”
The blog, The Conservative Beaver, did not provide any evidence for its claims and attributed some information to an unnamed doctor. The article also incorrectly stated that Myriam Bourla had “expressed skepticism with her husband’s experimental injection” and initially refused to take it. That claim is also false.
The article took a months-old quote from Myriam Bourla out of context to support the inaccurate statement. In a Feb. 4 interview with the local news outlet Scarsdale 10583, Bourla, then 48, said she was “very proud” of her husband’s work in developing the vaccine, but that she had not received it yet because it was not her turn.
Her stance was in accordance with vaccination guidance at the time, which prioritized essential workers, older adults and those at highest risk of experiencing severe complications from the virus. The Conservative Beaver did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a separate blog post this month, the same site also falsely alleged that Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI and charged with fraud. Pfizer refuted the claim, and the FBI said it had no knowledge of such a case.
— Associated Press writer Sophia Tulp in Atlanta contributed this report.