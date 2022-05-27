CLAIM: Pfizer received FDA approval for a new monkeypox shot the day after the U.S. purchased millions of dollars worth of vaccine for the disease.
THE FACTS: Pfizer does not make a monkeypox vaccine, nor did it recently receive approval for one, a company representative told the AP. Danish company Bavarian Nordic makes the only FDA-approved vaccine for monkeypox in the U.S. The unprecedented outbreak of monkeypox in Europe and the U.S. has sparked misinformation about potential efforts to control spread of the disease. “One case of ‘MonkeyPox’ was found in Massachusetts this week... In less than 48 hours the United States Government had purchased 13 million MonkeyPox vaccines for $119 million. A day later, Pfizer received FDA approval for a New Monkey Pox Vaccine,” one widely shared tweet falsely claims. But Pfizer does not make a vaccine to target monkeypox, Jerica Pitts, a Pfizer spokesperson, told the AP in an email. Monkeypox belongs to the same virus family as smallpox but causes milder symptoms. The smallpox vaccine can be used for monkeypox. In September 2019, the FDA approved Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos for use by people over the age of 18 who are at higher risk for smallpox and monkeypox infection. Jynneos is the only vaccine approved by the FDA to prevent monkeypox. This vaccine is also part of the nation’s stockpile in case of a public health emergency. While social media users suggested a recent order was made because of monkeypox cases, the company says the order was part of an already existing contract to obtain smallpox vaccines for the national stockpile. The stockpile already contains doses of the Jynneos vaccine that were delivered under previous contracts. Last week, Bavarian Nordic announced that the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) had exercised options to order Jynneos vaccine doses worth $119 million. The U.S. still has options to order $180 million more from the company. If exercised, the company said the total $299 million order would be approximately 13 million doses. “Our recent order from BARDA as you refer to has no relation whatsoever to the current monkeypox outbreak,” Thomas Duschek, a spokesperson for Bavarian Nordic, said in an email to the AP. “We have worked with the US government and BARDA for almost 20 years to develop and supply a non-replicating smallpox vaccine for the national stockpile in the event of a bioterror attack or natural re-emergence of smallpox,” Duschek said. Suzanne Sellman, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, also confirmed in an email to the AP that the BARDA purchase “was part of standard and ongoing preparedness efforts, and unrelated to specific events.” The vaccine is available to be deployed for monkeypox, Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, said in a statement. Health officials stress that while this is the first time monkeypox appears to be spreading among people who didn’t travel to Africa, the risk to the general population is low.
— Associated Press writer Arijeta Lajka in New York contributed this report.