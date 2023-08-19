CLAIM: The U.S. Marine Corps arrested Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and killed his bodyguards.
THE FACTS: Bourla has not been arrested, Pfizer confirmed in a statement to the AP. The claim was made in a post by a website that says it publishes “humor, parody, and satire” and has previously published similar false stories. Social media users nevertheless shared the false claim this week.
“United States Marines on Monday captured Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and killed his two bodyguards during a military-sanctioned operation to apprehend the fiendish clot shot manufacturer following his return to the United States,” reads the post, which was published last week on the website Real Raw News and has since been deleted. Real Raw News frequently publishes fabricated stories that use anonymous military sources. Many of its posts are about made-up arrests. The site includes a disclaimer stating that it “contains humor, parody, and satire.”
Neither the site nor the Marine Corps returned a request for comment. The post about Bourla’s supposed capture also did not provide any credible evidence for its claim, citing only one alleged anonymous “source in General Eric M. Smith’s office” — the same thing it has said on numerous prior false arrest claims. It falsely stated that Bourla was arrested the morning of Aug. 7, but the executive tweeted that evening about his experience mentoring a college sophomore. He tweeted again on Monday about a treatment for multiple myeloma, an aggressive blood cancer. The AP has previously debunked multiple false claims about Bourla, including that he was arrested by the FBI.
— Associated Press writer Melissa Goldin in New York contributed this report.