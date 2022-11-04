Phillies fans’ cheers did not register on seismograph during Game 3

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper watches his two-run home run during the first inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Philadelphia. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming cheers by Philadelphia Phillies fans were so loud when Harper and Alec Bohm hit home runs that they registered on a seismograph at Penn State Brandywine.