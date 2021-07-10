In this Sept. 1, 2020 file photo, a demonstrator lies on the pavement imitating the lifeless body of Bar Association President Monferrier Dorval, covered with photos of the murder scene, during a protest to demand justice for Dorval, who was fatally shot in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on claims circulating online wrongly asserting that a photo of a man lying on the pavement in blue pants covered in blood shows Haitian president Jovenel Moïse after his assassination early Wednesday. The photo is really from the Aug. 29, 2020, killing of Dorval, a prominent lawyer who was shot outside his home.