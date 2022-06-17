CLAIM: A photo shows actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wearing a T-shirt with the phrase “Keep America Trumpless” on it.
THE FACTS: The image has been manipulated to add the message. The original photo, a promotional still for a 2015 film, shows the actor wearing a shirt that reads “Los Angeles Fire Department.” The edited photo, showing Johnson wearing a shirt printed with an American flag and the political slogan, began circulating on social media earlier this year and has reemerged in recent days, with a version this week gaining more than 10,000 retweets.
But the image has been altered. The original image of Johnson can be found in a gallery of promotional photos for the 2015 Warner Bros. film “San Andreas,” which shows the actor’s shirt actually reads “Los Angeles Fire Department.”
A spokesperson for the studio confirmed to The Associated Press that the original image was a promotional still for the film, in which Johnson plays a rescue helicopter pilot. Other images in the gallery show Johnson walking next to other actors in similar shirts, all taken from a similar angle as the shot that was manipulated. Johnson endorsed President Joe Biden’s campaign in 2020. He has occasionally mused about launching his own presidential bid.
— Associated Press writer Graph Massara in San Francisco contributed this report.