CLAIM: A photo of a person holding a sign featuring pink, blue and white guns and the words “trans rights… or else” shows the shooter who killed six people at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.
THE FACTS: The photo does not show the shooter. The person who took this photograph confirmed it was captured in Oklahoma City before news of the Nashville shooting was widespread. The photo circulated widely online after the police chief identified the shooter, Audrey Hale, as transgender.
Social media accounts and other sources indicate the shooter identified as a man and may have recently begun using the first name Aiden. “This is the trans shooter, Audrey Hale,” read one tweet shared thousands of times. “The Feds are in the middle of trying to scrub ALL of her social media & pictures from the internet.”
The tweet claimed the shooter was a “terrorist” who wanted to kill Christians, “as the sign makes clear.” However, the person holding the sign in the image is not the shooter who opened fire at The Covenant School. The woman who took the photo confirmed to the AP that she captured it about 11 a.m. CDT on Monday at a protest and march in downtown Oklahoma City, hundreds of miles away from Nashville.
“It was a protest entitled Bigotry is Bad for Business,” said Chelsea, the photographer, whose last name is being withheld over concerns for her safety. “They protested, they marched. They weren’t violent.”
The photographer said she didn’t know the shooting had happened when she tweeted photos from the protest. Social media users then took her photo and misrepresented it as showing the shooter.
— Ali Swenson