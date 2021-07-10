In this June 28 photo provided by the Israeli Government Press Office, President Joe Biden, center, meets with Israel President Reuven Rivli, left, and Rivka Ravitz, head of Rivli's delegation, in the White House in Washington. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting Biden was kneeling down to the Israeli president, “pledging unconditional support to Israel.” But Haim Zach, a press photographer for the Israeli government, said Biden knelt after learning Ravitz was the mother of 12, saying as a Catholic man he wanted to show his admiration.