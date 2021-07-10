CLAIM: Photo shows President Joe Biden kneeling down to the Israeli president, “pledging unconditional support to Israel.”
THE FACTS: Multiple media outlets wrote about the photo, which actually shows Biden kneeling before Rivka Ravitz, chief of staff for the Israeli president, after learning she had 12 children.
The interaction happened at a June 28 meeting between Biden and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the White House. At the meeting, Biden assured Rivlin that he will not tolerate a nuclear Iran, The Associated Press reported.
A photo of Biden kneeling during the meeting with Rivlin and Ravitz circulated on social media with a false caption. “Biden Kneels Before Israeli President; Pledges Unconditional Support to Israel,” states an Instagram post that misrepresented the photo. The false post also circulated on Facebook.
Haim Zach, a press photographer for the Israeli government, took the photo. Zach told the AP in an email that Ravitz is an ultra-Orthodox Jew and when Biden reached out to shake her hand, Rivlin explained to Biden that she doesn’t shake hands with men, adding that she's a mother of 12. Zach said Biden then knelt and told Ravitz that as a Catholic man he wanted to show his admiration to her as a mother of 12.
During the meeting with Rivlin, Biden underscored his support to normalize relations between Israel and countries in the Arab and Muslim world. A White House briefing issued after the meeting reads: “President Biden conveyed his unwavering support for Israel’s security and his commitment to deepening the cooperation between the two countries across all fields.” The statement did not use the phrase “unconditional support.”
