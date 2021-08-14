CLAIM: A photo shows Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
THE FACTS: The photo was taken in February 2015 and shows the Republican senator receiving a hepatitis A booster shot. Paul has not received the COVID-19 vaccine. The falsely identified photo circulated widely on Twitter with a video Paul posted Sunday criticizing enforced vaccines, mask mandates and lockdown measures.
“We have either had COVID, had the vaccine or been offered the vaccine,” Paul said in the video. “We will make our own health choices.”
The photo of Paul receiving the hepatitis A booster was taken at the Capitol physician’s office. Reporter Jeremy W. Peters captured the photo for The New York Times on Feb. 3, 2015.
“Ironic: Today I am getting my booster vaccine. Wonder how the liberal media will misreport this?” Paul tweeted at the time, sharing a photo of him getting the shot.
In May, the AP reported that Paul said he didn’t plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine, claiming he had “natural immunity.” He said he might change his stance depending on whether those who had COVID-19 get reinfected at a greater rate than the vaccinated. Paul tested positive for the virus in March 2020. In an email to the AP, Paul said he based his decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccine now on an Israeli study that showed natural immunity is quite protective against reinfection.
“But I keep an open mind and will continue to monitor the reinfection data,” Paul said. Public health officials are urging people to get vaccinated even if they’ve already been infected with the virus. A recent CDC study found people who recovered from COVID-19 and ignored the advice were more than twice as likely to get reinfected compared to survivors who got shots.
— Arijeta Lajka