In this Tuesday, July 20 photo, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., questions top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci during a committee hearing on COVID-19, on Capitol Hill in Washington. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting a photo shows Paul receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. But that New York Times photo was taken in February 2015 and shows the Republican senator receiving a hepatitis A booster shot. Paul has not received the COVID-19 vaccine.