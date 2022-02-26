CLAIM: Videos show a Russian fighter jet plummeting to the ground after being shot down and fighter squads flying in unison over the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, while a photo of a plane in flames shows “the 6th Russian aircraft downed by Ukraine.”
THE FACTS: As Russia unleashed airstrikes and ground attacks across Ukraine on Thursday, social media users shared old and out-of-context videos falsely claiming they showed the invasion. Among them was a video of a plane plummeting from the sky and crashing in flames, falsely identified as a Russian fighter jet being shot down in Ukraine.
The video, which is from The Associated Press, shows a warplane in Libya being shot down by rebels in March 2011. Also misrepresented was a video that featured multiple clips of jets flying in various formations across a cloudy daytime sky, with trees, buildings and power lines visible in each frame.
A reverse-image search revealed the video is nearly two years old, and was captured during a rehearsal for the 2020 Victory Day parade in Moscow. A version of the video was posted to YouTube on May 4, 2020. A Russian-language caption identified it as the “air part” of a “parade rehearsal.”
Meanwhile, a photo of a plane consumed by flames was shared widely, falsely identified as a Russian jet shot down by Ukraine. It was actually a mirrored version of an image that dates back three decades. According to a photo caption, it shows a pilot ejecting from a burning Russian MiG-29 after it collided with another during an airshow in the U.K. in July 1993. The photo is credited to Carl Ford, who posted the image on his Flickr account as well. Ford confirmed in an email to the AP that the image being shared online is his and that he took it at the 1993 Fairford airshow.
