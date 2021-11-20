Wendy Rittenhouse, left, talks to her son Kyle Rittenhouse before the start of his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, Nov. 3. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming that Wendy Rittenhouse drove her son across state lines and dropped him off at the protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on the night he shot three people in August 2020.