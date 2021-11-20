CLAIM: Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, drove him across state lines and dropped him off at the protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with a rifle on the night he shot three people in August 2020.
THE FACTS: According to unchallenged testimony in Rittenhouse’s murder trial, he drove himself to Kenosha the day before the shootings and spent the night at a friend’s house. As Rittenhouse’s trial reached a conclusion Monday, a social media post circulated that incorrectly stated: “Why are we just glazing over the fact that Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother put her minor child in a vehicle, drove him across state lines and dropped him off in the middle of a riot armed with an assault rifle? Why is she not behind bars?”
But Rittenhouse testified in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Nov. 10 that he drove himself to Kenosha on Aug. 24, 2020, the day before the shooting, to work at his job at the RecPlex in nearby Pleasant Prairie, according to footage of the court proceedings reviewed by The Associated Press.
After work, he drove his car to his friend Dominick Black’s house in Kenosha, where he spent the night. Rittenhouse was charged for using an AR-style semi-automatic rifle to kill two men and wound a third during a night of protests that erupted in Kenosha over the wounding of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white Kenosha police officer. Under questioning by Thomas Binger, a Kenosha County prosecutor, Rittenhouse said that he had driven to Kenosha from Antioch despite not having his driver’s license.
Rittenhouse testified that the next day, Aug. 25, 2020, he rode with Black to downtown Kenosha. When Black testified in court on Nov. 2, he gave a similar account. In an interview with the Chicago Tribune in November 2020, Wendy Rittenhouse said she didn’t know what her son was doing on the night of the shootings.
On Friday, the jury reached a verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial, finding him not guilty on all charges. Attorneys representing Kyle Rittenhouse did not respond to the AP’s requests for comment on the false claim about how he got to Kenosha.
— Associated Press writer Josh Kelety in Phoenix contributed this report.