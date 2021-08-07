In this July 22 photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in New York. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online that misrepresented data from Pfizer’s COVID-19 study to falsely suggest the vaccine is not effective at reduce the risk of dying from the disease. Data from countries where the vaccine is widely in use shows it is effective at preventing deaths from COVID-19.