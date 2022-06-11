A Pfizer logo is shown at their global supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., on Dec. 11, 2020. On Friday, June 10, 2022, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming that a Pfizer document reveals that 82%-97% of pregnant women who received the company’s COVID-19 vaccine “lost their babies.” The flawed calculation misrepresents a narrow subset of data from a Pfizer database of adverse events recorded during the first two months of the vaccine rollout.