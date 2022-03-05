CLAIM: President Joe Biden signed a bill that will give law enforcement access to a “kill switch” that will be attached to ALL new cars in 2026.
THE FACTS: While a provision in the bipartisan infrastructure bill Biden signed last year requires advanced drunk and impaired driving technology to become standard equipment in new cars, experts say the technology doesn’t amount to a “kill switch,” and nothing in the law gives police access to those systems.
The false claims began circulating in the months after Biden signed the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in November 2021. Social media users falsely claimed a provision in the bill would give police access to data collected by the technology or allow the government to shut down cars remotely.
Experts who have for years been involved in creating and studying impaired driving prevention technology say those claims don’t accurately reflect what these tools do, nor what the law says. The law gives the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an agency under the Department of Transportation, three years to define which specific technologies cars should begin using. Once defined, automakers have up to three years to comply.
The law specifies only that the technology should be equipped to passively monitor a driver’s behavior or blood alcohol concentration, as well as prevent or limit motor vehicle operation if the driver is impaired. Existing technologies and those in development generally fall into two categories: driver monitoring systems that use sensors or cameras to monitor the driver’s behaviors, head or eye movements, and alcohol detection systems that use touch-based or breath-based sensors to measure the driver’s blood alcohol concentration.
In either case, if a driver is found to be impaired, the car might employ a warning message, block the driver from operating the vehicle, or if the vehicle is already in motion, direct it to a safe stop or automated ride home. None of the technologies currently in development would notify law enforcement of the data collected inside vehicles or give government agencies remote control of vehicles, according to Jeffrey Michael, a researcher at Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Injury Research and Policy.
“I’ve been associated with this technology since the beginning of its development and it has always been viewed as a prevention device rather than an enforcement device,” Michael said.
Robert Strassburger, president and CEO of the Automotive Coalition for Traffic Safety, is involved in a partnership with NHTSA to develop an alcohol detection system for vehicles. He said the partnership agreement includes a requirement to build security measures that would prevent third parties from accessing any data collected by the technology.
Strassburger said the term “kill switch” is hyperbole, since none of the options being considered would include the risky move of lurching a fast-moving vehicle to an abrupt stop. Mothers Against Drunk Driving — a nonprofit that advocated for and helped draft bipartisan bills that evolved into the provision — said it would not support giving law enforcement or commercial entities access to any of the impaired driving data that will be collected in vehicles.
“What’s circulating online is absolutely false,” said Stephanie Manning, chief government affairs officer at MADD. “MADD is completely committed to a vehicle technology standard that protects driver privacy." NHTSA did not respond to a request for comment.
— Ali Swenson