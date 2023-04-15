CLAIM: A proposed bill in Canada would subject anyone who misgenders others or engages in anti-LGBTQ protests to prosecution and a $25,000 fine.
THE FACTS: The bill would not institute a blanket ban on misgendering and anti-LGBTQ protests. The legislation, introduced by members of the opposition party in the Legislative Assembly of Ontario, would allow the province’s attorney general to temporarily prohibit people from engaging in acts of intimidation, such as threats or homophobic protests, within 328 feet of certain properties.
Proponents say that the bill is intended to protect drag performers and LGBTQ communities from intimidation. Erroneous claims about the bill have spread widely across social media platforms.
“New bill in Canada would prosecute anyone that misgendered, criticized or protested against Transgenderism,” one Twitter user wrote in a post shared more than 6,000 times. “Anyone deemed ‘transphobic, homophobic or offensive’ would face prosecution and a $25,000 fine.”
The legislation, which was introduced on April 4, would permit the Ontario attorney general to temporarily designate a property as a “2SLGBTQI+ community safety zone” and prohibit an “act of intimidation” — such as threats, transphobic or homophobic demonstrations, and distributing “hate propaganda” — within 328 feet of that property, according to the bill text. Violators could face a fine of up to $25,000. The New Democratic Party of Ontario, whose members sponsored the bill, said it is a response to a rise in hate crimes and intimidation of drag artists and the LGBTQ community.
The online claims are “inaccurate and distorting,” Brenda Cossman, a law professor at the University of Toronto, wrote in an email to the AP, noting that the bill does not include a broad provision concerning misgendering, and the restrictions only apply to the designated zones. “The bill would not prosecute anyone deemed homophobic etc,” Cossman wrote. “It would only apply to individuals who seek to intimidate within the designated safety zones.”
The New Democratic Party of Ontario said in a statement that some have “twisted the facts” about the legislation. “This legislation would not stop anyone from enjoying freedom of expression or assembly," the statement reads. To become law, the bill would still need to win a majority vote of the Assembly’s members, and The Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario has a large majority in the provincial legislative body.
— Associated Press writer Josh Kelety in Phoenix contributed this report.