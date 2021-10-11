CLAIM: Sex offenders are not required to carry cards identifying them as sex offenders because it is an invasion of their privacy.
THE FACTS: Several states require registered sex offenders to carry special identification, and when states have rejected such laws, it has been based on the First Amendment, not privacy. Social media users are misrepresenting sex offender laws as they criticize requirements to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and incorrectly compare the two. “So we need a vaccine card to drink a beer at a bar, but sex offenders don’t need to carry anything?” reads the text on one widely shared TikTok video. “The U.S. has over 750,000 registered sex offenders and NONE of them are required to carry a passport because it violates their privacy,” another video’s text read. Those claims rest on the false premise that privacy protections prevent sex offenders from being required to carry special identification. But experts on sex offender laws confirmed that in at least nine states, sex offenders do have to carry a state ID card with a special label. “In some states this says Sex Offender while in others the designation is a code that is known to law enforcement,” said Elizabeth Jeglic, a professor and psychologist at John Jay College in New York who researches sexual violence prevention. Courts in some states have struck down laws requiring sex offenders to identify themselves in this way, but judges have not cited privacy reasons. Instead, they have pointed to the First Amendment’s compelled speech doctrine, which says the government can’t force an individual or group to convey a certain message. The claims spreading online this week also fail to recognize that registered sex offenders have limited access to privacy as it is, according to Alissa Ackerman, an assistant professor of criminal justice at California State University, Fullerton. When sex offenders are required to register, they must upload their full name, demographic information, aliases, birthday, address and other information to a public database, Ackerman said. “So they don’t have a lot of privacy,” she said. “This claim that is being made online is just asinine.”
— Associated Press write Ali Swenson in New York contributed this report.