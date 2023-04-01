CLAIM: A photo of a person wearing glasses and a baseball cap in a field shows the shooter who killed six people at a Nashville, Tenn., school on Monday. Another photo shows “Samantha Hyde,” a “trans woman” identified as the assailant.
THE FACTS: Neither of the photos, both of which circulated widely on social media, show the person responsible for the attack at the private Christian school in Nashville on Monday. After the shooting at The Covenant School, police gave unclear information on the shooter’s gender. For hours, police identified the shooter as a 28-year-old woman and eventually as Audrey Hale. Then at a late afternoon press conference, the police chief said that Hale was transgender.
In an email Tuesday, police spokesperson Kristin Mumford said Hale “was assigned female at birth" but did use male pronouns on a social media profile. Amid the confusion, social media users shared unrelated photos of other people, falsely claiming they showed the shooter. One photo that circulated widely shows an Instagram user with the handle “Aidencreates,” who crafts and sells miniature buildings online.
“Apparently I’m being confused with the Nashville incident that happened today but I have nothing to do with that. I live in Pennsylvania,” the Instagram user clarified in a video that was posted on the platform. The confusion was linked to an online graphic design portfolio credited to Audrey Hale, which featured a link to a similar Instagram handle.
Multiple social media posts also featured a manipulated photo of Sam Hyde, a comedian and internet personality whose photo has been featured in numerous memes over the years falsely identifying him as the suspect in mass shootings, including the 2018 shooting in Parkland, Fla. The posts featured a photo of Hyde that was edited to add long blonde hair and falsely claimed that the Nashville shooter was “Samantha Hyde,” a “trans female.”