CLAIM: The $6 billion in aid President Joe Biden is seeking for Ukraine would have been enough to fund former President Donald Trump’s entire southern border wall project.
THE FACTS: The Biden administration last week told congressional aides it was seeking at least $6.4 billion in supplemental funding to help Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion, and has since upped the sum, asking for $10 billion. Still, the amount is well below the price tag for the border wall proposed by Trump. By 2021 his administration said it had secured about $15 billion for the border project. But following the Biden administration’s request for Ukraine aid, social media users began recirculating false claims about the border wall cost, offering a misleading comparison.
“The Biden regime and Democrats want 6 billion for Ukraine. That would’ve funded Trump’s entire southern border wall project,” wrote one popular Twitter user. The post has been shared more than 5,000 times and received nearly 18,000 likes.
But the claim gets the border wall figures wrong. When Trump first unveiled his plan to build a “virtually impenetrable” wall along the U.S.-Mexico border he said it would cost $8 billion, but his estimates have varied. Trump said in a February 9, 2016, interview with MSNBC: “the wall is probably $8 billion." About a week later, during a Feb. 17 MSNBC Town Hall, he revised his estimate of the cost, putting it at “maybe $10 billion or $12 billion.” Ultimately, Trump’s administration set aside about $15 billion over the years through a combination of congressional appropriations, Pentagon funds and other government monies, the AP reported in 2021.
A Senate aide with knowledge of the contracts also told the AP that $16.45 billion was actually secured for the wall, $5.8 billion of which was appropriated by Congress and the rest diverted from the Defense and Treasury departments. That’s considerably more than the $6.4 billion the Biden administration first indicated it wanted Congress to provide to pay for a U.S. response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which would largely go toward military and humanitarian assistance in the region. Although Biden increased the amount to $10 billion on Thursday, that still falls below the cost of the wall.
The Trump administration built about 450 miles (725 kilometers) of wall before Biden suspended construction upon taking office.
— Associated Press writer Sophia Tulp in Atlanta contributed this report.