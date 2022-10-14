CLAIM: Home Depot recently donated $1.75 million to Hershel Walker's U.S. Senate campaign.
THE FACTS: Bernard "Bernie" Marcus, a Home Depot co-founder who left the company in 2002, made contributions totaling $1.75 million to a political action committee supporting Walker, not The Home Depot.
Social media users this week conflated donations made by the former Home Depot executive with the political spending history of the company itself, amid the pivotal race for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia.
Walker, a political newcomer and former University of Georgia football star, is looking to flip the seat held by his Democratic opponent, incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, as Republicans try to take control of the Senate during the upcoming midterm elections.
Commenting on the race on Monday, one Twitter user called for people to boycott Home Depot. "Home Depot just backed Hershel Walker with $1.75 million. Please shop at Lowe's," the user wrote. The claim surfaced on Oct. 7 when another user tweeted: "Will you join me in boycotting Home Depot for donating $1.75 MILLION to Herschel Walker's campaign?"
That post prompted a denial from the company. "The company has not contributed to this campaign," Home Depot's account responded. "The contribution was from our co-founder Bernie Marcus, who left The Home Depot more than 20 years ago."
Federal Election Commission data confirms that neither The Home Depot, nor its PAC, The Home Depot PAC, have donated directly to Walker's campaign or related PACs set up to exclusively support his campaign. Instead, FEC records show two donations equaling $1.75 million made by Marcus, whose employer is listed as The Marcus Foundation, to a PAC dedicated to supporting Walker.
One donation for $1 million was made by Marcus to 34N22 PAC on March 21, 2022, and another donation of $750,000 was made to the same PAC on Nov. 8, 2021, according to the database. Marcus co-founded Home Depot in 1978 and served as chairman of the board until his retirement in 2002.
"His views do not represent the company," spokesperson Sara Gorman wrote in a statement, adding that, "The Home Depot PAC hasn't donated to Walker's or Warnock's campaigns."
FEC data for the 2021-22 election cycle shows the PAC has donated to a number of campaigns and PACs on both sides of the aisle. A search of such records shows The Home Depot PAC donated a combined $90,000 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee from 2021-22
The NRSC works to elect Republicans to the Senate. It has used funds to launch advertisements in Georgia against Walker's opponent, Warnock. It also donated $30,000 to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, according to the FEC database.
— Sophia Tulp