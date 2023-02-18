CLAIM: A photo shows 21-year-old Lynn Dee Walker, the suspect in the Michigan State University shooting.
THE FACTS: The person in the image is not the gunman and has no connection to the shooting. Authorities have confirmed that the gunman who killed three students and wounded five before fatally shooting himself was 43-year-old Anthony McRae.
In the immediate aftermath of the attack on Monday night, some social media users shared an image of a man unrelated to the fatal shooting at the university and falsely identified him as the suspected gunman. “#BREAKING: Michigan State University SHOOTING SUSPECT is 21 year old ‘Lynn Dee Walker’ according to dispatch audio. He is still on the loose and considered armed and dangerous,” wrote one Twitter user shortly after news of the shooting broke. The post included two images of a man with brown hair, a beard and glasses.
However, the person identified in the post is not the gunman, nor is his name Lynn Dee Walker, a moniker derived from an internet meme. The photo actually shows a writer based in Massachusetts who identified himself as Cameron Fuller in a phone interview with the AP. He said his image was being shared with the false claims.
Fuller posted one of the photos of himself on his Twitter account on Oct. 3, 2020. Fuller said he’s been the target of false claims and attempts to reveal his personal information before because of his online presence and political ideology. The actual gunman was identified on Tuesday as McRae, a Lansing man who had a previous gun violation. He fatally shot himself after an hourslong manhunt. Investigators were still trying to determine a motive as of Friday.
— Associated Press writers Graph Massara in San Francisco and Sophia Tulp in New York contributed this report.