Posts mislead on NIH COVID-19 guidelines for ivermectin

In this Sept. 10, 2021, file photo, a syringe of of ivermectin — a drug used to kill worms and other parasites — intended for use in horses only, rests on the box it was packaged in, in Olympia, Wash. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming the National Institutes of Health recently added ivermectin to a list of COVID-19 treatments.