CLAIM: A COVID-19 PCR test recently recalled for having too many false positive results was the only COVID-19 test available last spring, so its false results exaggerated the scope of the pandemic and fooled Americans into losing their businesses and their livelihoods.
THE FACTS: The recently recalled COVID-19 test featured in a widely shared video on Instagram and TikTok is a rapid antigen test, not a PCR test, and it was not the only test in use last spring. In fact, it was never authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for commercial distribution.
The video falsely suggests that Innova Medical Group's recall of its own test is evidence the coronavirus pandemic is exaggerated. The video shows a narrator in front of a screenshot of an FDA notice about the June recall of the test. She claims the test is a PCR test that “started the pandemic” and tricked people into losing their businesses and livelihoods “because of a lie.”
However, the FDA notice makes clear the test is an antigen test, not a PCR test. PCR tests detect the genetic material of the virus and are considered the most sensitive type of test. Antigen tests are rapid tests that are less sensitive and look for proteins called antigens on the surface of the virus.
Innova Medical Group’s recalled antigen test also was never authorized by the FDA, while many other antigen tests and PCR tests have been. Innova Medical Group recalled the test after the FDA found there was a risk it could give false results and said the test had been improperly distributed without the federal agency's approval.
FDA spokesperson Jim McKinney told the AP that a different test, the Quidel Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA, was the first antigen COVID-19 test it authorized for emergency use, on May 9, 2020. The agency had already given emergency use authorization to PCR tests to detect the virus months before that. The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 600,000 lives in the United States and more than 4 million globally, according to Johns Hopkins University.
— Ali Swenson