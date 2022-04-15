CLAIM: Disney shareholders are in a “panic” after losing $2.4 billion in one day.
THE FACTS: While The Walt Disney Co.’s stock price has dropped recently, and the company’s market valuation went down by several billion dollars some days last week, financial experts told The Associated Press that the fluctuations were normal for a multi-billion dollar company and not cause for panic.
Posts falsely claiming that Disney shareholders are panicking after the company’s stock value plummeted come amid Disney’s public opposition to a controversial new Florida law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten to third grade.
On Facebook, users shared links and screenshots of a post on a satirical website with the headline, “Disney Shareholders In a Panic After $2.4 Billion in Losses in One Day,” as if it was a real news article. The post went on to claim that traders at the New York Stock Exchange were “in tears after watching their clients lose billions after Disney’s announcement to go woke.”
On Twitter, some users shared variations of the headline without referring to the article at all. The article, which appears to have been posted on April 7, is clearly satire. The website, Patriot Party Press, states on its “About Us” page, “Everything on this website is fiction.” The byline on the article is “Flagg Eagleton-Patriot.”
It is true that Disney’s stock has had a broad downward trajectory in recent months and dropped several points on some days during the week of April 4, closing that Monday at roughly $138 per share and at $131.87 on that Friday. Some of that week’s price drops did result in the stock’s value being reduced by $2 billion or more in a single day, according to experts.
But these fluctuations aren’t noteworthy or unusual for a multi-billion dollar company, said James Angel, a finance professor at Georgetown University. Disney’s market capitalization is about $238 billion, and the value can change by “a billion dollars here or there” if the stock price fluctuates by just 50 cents, he noted. “This is within the normal fluctuations that you see on a daily basis,” Angel said.
Disney’s stock price actually went up the day after the Florida law was signed on March 28 by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and the company released a statement saying its goal was “for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts.”
Geoffrey Smith, a finance professor at Arizona State University, agreed that the recent fluctuations are normal. Volatility in the overall market likely has a bigger impact on the company’s daily stock price than the actions of individual investors or controversy over the company’s position on the new Florida law, he added. Angel pointed to the massive drop in the stock price of Facebook’s parent company, Meta, last February, as an example of actual investor panic.
After Meta reported a decline in profits, the company’s shares fell by over 26% in a single afternoon of trading, the AP reported. The Florida law has drawn criticism from across the country, including from LGBTQ advocacy groups and Democratic President Joe Biden, who called it “hateful,” the AP reported. Before Disney came out publicly against the law, it faced backlash from some of its employees for not taking a stand. Disney, which is Florida’s largest private-sector employer, did not respond to the AP’s request for comment.
— Associated Press writer Josh Kelety in Phoenix contributed this report.