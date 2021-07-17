On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting less than 5 cents of every dollar of the $4 trillion “infrastructure” bill actually goes to infrastructure. But Biden’s $4 trillion plan is actually made up of two distinct bill proposals: the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan. The former is a $2.3 trillion package for hard infrastructure items, while the latter is a companion bill of roughly equal size for soft infrastructure items like investments in child care, family tax credits and other domestic programs.