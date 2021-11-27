CLAIM: A video shows a priest who has been vaccinated against COVID-19 suddenly dying during a livestream.
THE FACTS: The priest did collapse while performing a Mass, but he did not die, according to Facebook videos posted by the church in Acapulco, Mexico. The priest stood in front of his congregation the following day and later in the month, additional videos from the church showed. Social media posts falsely claimed that a minutelong video clip showed the priest abruptly dying from vaccine side effects while leading a religious service.
The clip of the priest collapsing has circulated online since at least Sept. 3, and appeared in several Spanish-language news reports on Sept. 4. The church livestreams some of its religious services on its Facebook page. While the church, called Parroquia Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe Reina de México, does not appear to have a video on its page dating Sept. 3, it does have a video from Sept. 4, in which the same priest appears before his congregation.
In the video, the priest addresses the congregation in Spanish, referring to “yesterday’s incident.” He thanks God for the fact that he is standing, and says that on the recommendation of doctors, he will take a few days off to see what is going on with his health. Videos posted by the church later in September show the same priest standing before his congregation once again. It was not immediately clear whether the priest had been vaccinated for COVID-19. The church did not respond to an email requesting more information.
— Associated Press writers Ali Swenson in New York and Abril Mulato in Mexico City contributed this report.