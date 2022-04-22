CLAIM: The Biden administration “dedicated two commemorative coins” to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
THE FACTS: The White House Gift Shop, which is a private company and not part of the federal government, is selling the coins. The White House-themed shop recently began selling two coins focused on Zelenskyy — one honoring him, the other commemorating his address to Congress. But social media posts in recent days have wrongly claimed that it was the White House itself behind the coins.
“The US Presidential Administration dedicated two commemorative coins in the ‘Historical Moments’ series to Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” reads one tweet, which included a screenshot of the coins from the White House Gift Shop. But that shop, despite its name, is not operated by the federal government. It’s a private company.
While the store was associated with the White House when it was founded in the 1940s as a “flower fund” for the families of White House police officers, that is no longer the case. “The White House Gift Shop is privatized,” Anthony Giannini, CEO and executive director of the shop, told the AP.
Giannini said he officially acquired the shop in 2012 from the now-defunct U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division Benefit Fund. U.S. Patent and Trademark Office records show that “White House Gift Shop” is trademarked by Giannini Strategic Enterprises, a Pennsylvania company.
The shop used to operate in Washington, D.C., but no longer has a physical location. It operates online and has a distribution center in Rochester, Michigan, near Detroit, Giannini said. Separately, the nonprofit White House Historical Association operates two retail shops, including one at the White House Visitor Center.