In this Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 file photo, from left, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. wait for the second presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Washington University in St. Louis. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that prosecutors in the District of Columbia recently filed criminal charges against Ivanka Trump and her brothers. District prosecutors have not filed any criminal charges against Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump or Donald Trump Jr., according to a spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia.