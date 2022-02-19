CLAIM: Prosecutors in the District of Columbia recently filed criminal charges against Ivanka Trump and her brothers.
THE FACTS: District prosecutors have not filed any criminal charges against Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump or Donald Trump Jr., according to a spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia. The YouTube commentator who made the claim, Christo Aivalis, has also admitted it is false. Aivalis made the claim in a video titled, “Ivanka Trump CHARGED with MAJOR CRIME.”
In the clip, Aivalis cites a news article discussing new developments in an ongoing lawsuit filed in January 2020 by District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine against former President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, the Trump International Hotel and the Trump Organization, alleging that the committee overpaid the hotel to enrich the Trump family.
But the suit involving the inaugural committee is a civil matter, not a criminal case. None of Trump’s children are named as defendants, although the suit alleges that Ivanka Trump was involved. Reached by the Associated Press for comment, Aivalis admitted that the claim in his video is inaccurate.
“I appear to have been mistaken in this regard, misunderstanding the nature of the efforts by DC officials,” Aivalis wrote in an email to the AP.
The District of Columbia attorney general’s office has not filed any criminal charges against Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump or Donald Trump Jr., spokesperson Marrisa Geller confirmed to the AP. Alan Garten, executive vice president and chief legal officer at the Trump Organization, wrote in an email to the AP that the claim that the three siblings have been criminally charged is “completely untrue.”
The lawsuit filed by prosecutors in the District of Columbia alleges that the committee spent over $1 million to book a ballroom at the Trump International Hotel in the capital, and that one of the event’s planners raised concerns about the high price with Ivanka. Ivanka has said she instructed the hotel to charge a “fair market rate.” Racine’s office announced on Thursday that the case is going to trial, according to a news release.
— Associated Press writer Josh Kelety in Phoenix contributed this report.