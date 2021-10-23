CLAIM: Canadian government agency Shared Services Canada sent a memo to employees banning them from using the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” or risk being fired “without recourse or labor union participation.”
THE FACTS: Social media users and conservative outlets shared an image of a letter they falsely claimed was an official memo from a Canadian government agency directing employees not to use a slogan popular among critics of President Joe Biden. The falsified memo from Shared Services Canada, which used the image of the Canadian flag in its letterhead, said federal employees were banned from using the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” in any variation, under any circumstance, and violators of the policy could be fired. Online posts echoed the false language. The phrase refers to a meme that emerged earlier this month from a video of an interview with NASCAR driver Brandon Brown after he won an Xfinity Series race at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway. A reporter said on air that fans behind him were chanting “Let’s go Brandon,” when video footage indicates the actual chant was “F--- Joe Biden.” Some people have suggested the reporter purposefully misinterpreted the crowd’s chant and the quote has become a catchphrase among critics of Biden. Shared Services Canada, which is responsible for providing information technology services across federal agencies, told the AP that the letter circulating on social media is not a real memo from the department. “We can confirm this message was not issued by Shared Services Canada and it does not reflect departmental policy,” an agency spokesperson wrote in an email. A second false claim — that Facebook had amended its hate speech policy to ban accounts from using “Let's go Brandon” — also circulated online this week. The claim originated in a tweet by conservative commentator Jeff Charles, who told the AP his post was satirical. His Twitter bio also states: “I spit hot satire.” However, many social media users spread the incorrect claim seemingly believing it was true. A Facebook spokesperson told the AP in an email that Facebook has not changed its hate speech policy as falsely claimed.
— Sophia Tulp. Associated Press writer David Klepper in Providence, Rhode Island, contributed to this report.