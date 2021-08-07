In this May 6 photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting a state-by-state analysis of votes for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election suggests there was election fraud. But the report, which based its claims on assumptions related to voting and registration trends, provided no proof of fraud.