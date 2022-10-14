CLAIM: Ukrainian media is reporting that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office was destroyed by a missile strike.
THE FACTS: The building wasn't destroyed and the claim wasn't reported by mainstream Ukrainian news outlets. Twitter accounts supporting Russia shared the baseless assertion that Zelenskyy's office was among the buildings struck by a barrage of missile strikes in Ukraine's capital on Monday.
"ZELENSKY'S OFFICE WAS DESTROYED BY A MISSILE STRIKE: UKRAINIAN MEDIA," wrote one Russian-aligned account, receiving more than 2,000 shares and 6,500 likes. The user reposted a video from a separate account called UkraineNews, which gives updates on the war. Though identified as "Ukrainian media," UkraineNews often makes posts in support of Russia.
The account shared a video on Monday of smoke rising over the skyline, suggesting in the caption that Zelesnkyy's office may have been the target while stating the report was "unconfirmed." But AP reporting and other images of the site show the government building where Zelenskyy works was not destroyed.
AP journalists on the ground in Kyiv confirmed the building was not hit. Satellite images taken by Planet Labs Inc. and obtained by the AP capture an aerial view of the building on Monday that shows the structure still standing.
Statements from the Office of the President of Ukraine on Monday and Tuesday made no mention of any strikes to its building, instead specifying that "civilian infrastructure" was targeted. Zelenskyy on Monday also filmed a video address outside of the Presidential Administration Building. The video captured much of the building's exterior and courtyard, and no damage can be seen.
In Kyiv, blasts struck in the Shevchenko district, which includes the historic old town and government offices, both Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and Zelenskyy said. While some of the strikes hit near the government quarter, where parliament and other major landmarks are located, neither official gave any indication that those government buildings were hit.
AP images of the damage show a crater in the ground and debris strewn about a playground at Taras Shevchenko Park, near the city center. Outside of Kyiv, strikes in 12 other regions Monday caused power outages and killed at least 19 people.
Russia launched the widespread attacks in retaliation for an explosion last weekend that damaged a bridge linking the country to the Crimean Peninsula.