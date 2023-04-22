CLAIM: The COVID-19 mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are no longer authorized in the U.S. because of safety concerns.
THE FACTS: Federal officials sidelined only the original formulation of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, in favor of those companies’ updated shots. The tweaked versions target the dominant omicron variant as well as an early strain of the coronavirus. The decision was not about safety. The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday announced that anyone getting a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna moving forward will receive the “bivalent” shot. The bivalent vaccines rolled out last fall as a booster dose and consist of half the original recipe and half protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 versions of omicron. But a flurry of social media posts have misrepresented the news to suggest that the vaccines are being pulled because of safety concerns.
“WOW - The Moderna and Pfizer Covid 19 vaccines are NO LONGER AUTHORIZED for use in the United States,” reads one popular tweet. “They must be finding more and more side effects. Who else is thankful they stood strong and didn’t get the jab?”
The shift has nothing to do with safety concerns about the vaccines, which have saved millions of lives since their debut in late 2020. And the FDA noted on Twitter that the original Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, while no longer authorized for emergency use, still retain their license.
“The move to bivalent shots is to simplify the vaccination schedule, not because of any safety issues,” Daniel Salmon, a Johns Hopkins University professor and director of its Institute for Vaccine Safety, wrote in an email.
Likewise, FDA spokesperson Abby Capobianco said that such claims tying the discontinuation of the monovalent shots to safety “are entirely false and without basis in fact.
“The FDA continuously and rigorously monitors data regarding the use of the monovalent and bivalent COVID-19 vaccines and all the data shows that the vaccines are safe,” Capobianco said in a statement. While the evidence suggests that the original vaccines continue to protect against serious disease, Capobianco said, data from the use of the bivalent shots as boosters “have emerged indicating that the bivalent vaccine provides improved protection compared to the original monovalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.”
The simplification of the vaccine regimen is also rooted in the fact that most people have now been vaccinated, infected or both, Capobianco added. In that vein, the agency said most people can now simply receive one dose of the bivalent vaccine, even if it’s their first shot.
— Associated Press writer Angelo Fichera in Philadelphia contributed this report.