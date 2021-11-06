CLAIM: Video shows crowd chanting “F--- Joe Biden” during soccer game.
THE FACTS: A video clip of a 2016 soccer game that circulated on TikTok was altered to add audio from a country music concert where the audience chanted a profanity in reference to President Joe Biden. On TikTok, users can take the sound from one clip and play it over the visuals from another.
Audio from an Aaron Lewis concert replaced the original sound of the soccer match. In the concert clip, the country singer, the former frontman of the metal band Staind, led his audience in the anti-Biden chant. A YouTube video shows Lewis leading a chant that sounds the same at a Sept. 25 concert in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
The footage in the soccer clip shows MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, packed with fans watching Chile and Argentina compete in the Copa America final on June 26, 2016. At the time, Barack Obama was president.
— Associated Press writer Arijeta Lajka in New York contributed this report.