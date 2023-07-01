CLAIM: A video shows President Joe Biden openly admitting to selling state secrets.
THE FACTS: Biden was making a joke at the outset of a roundtable with India’s prime minister. The video clip circulating on social media cuts off Biden’s remarks just before he makes it clear it was in jest. The official White House transcript of the comments and a longer version of the video shows the president immediately said he was only “kidding.” But many are sharing the truncated clip of Biden seated at a long table with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prominent business leaders at the White House for a roundtable event.
“I started off without you, and I sold a lot of state secrets and a lot of very important things that we shared,” Biden says in the video as Modi and others are seated around him, smiling and laughing. Other social media users even included a screenshot showing part of the official White House transcript of the Friday event.
“Joe Biden’s brain is going and he’s literally admitting his crimes out loud,” wrote U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, in a widely shared tweet that included the 15-second video. But the clip and screenshot omit Biden’s very next sentence.
“Now, all kidding aside,” he said, according to the transcript and a longer video of the remarks posted on the White House’s YouTube page. “We’re teaming up to design and develop new technologies that are going to transform the lives of our people around the world.”
Spokespersons for the White House declined to comment, but an AP reporter who attended Friday’s roundtable confirmed Biden made the joke at the beginning of the event as the president and his guests were already seated at the table and reporters were beginning to file into the room. Nick Dyer, a spokesperson for Greene, argued Biden shouldn’t be joking when he’s been accused of “the crime he’s ‘joking’ about.”
Greene and other House Republicans have been touting an internal FBI document containing an unverified allegation of Biden and a foreign national “relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.” But Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the Biden administration, dismissed the claims as a "fact-free wild goose chase," noting the Justice Department, under former President Donald Trump, looked into the allegation and deemed it “not credible.”
Meanwhile Trump, who is among the Republican candidates for president next year, has been charged with mishandling classified information, including sharing confidential military attack plans to a writer and others at his New Jersey golf resort in 2021.
— Associated Press writer Philip Marcelo in New York contributed this report.