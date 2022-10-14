CLAIM: Stacey Abrams lobbied for moving Major League Baseball's 2021 All-Star Game and Atlanta's 2022 Music Midtown festival out of Georgia.
THE FACTS: Abrams, the Democratic candidate in Georgia's gubernatorial race, did not advocate for either event to be moved out of state. As Georgia's gubernatorial race heats up in its final month, the false claims have re-emerged on social media, suggesting she advocated for the moves in response to voting and gun legislation backed by Republicans. "Never forget. Stacey Abrams lobbied to move the Allstars game and Music Midtown. She cost Georgia 150 million plus. Not Kemp," multiple posts on Facebook stated.
Abrams, who is running against Republican incumbent Brian Kemp, has fought against the legislation in question. However, a review of Abrams' public comments shows she did not lobby for moving either of these events out of Georgia, and in fact spoke out against both moves.
MLB pulled its 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta in April last year over the league's objections to changes to Georgia's voting laws, which included new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over election administration, the AP reported. Prior to MLB's decision, Abrams urged against boycotts of Georgia in a video on Twitter. "To our friends across the country, please do not boycott us," she said.
In a statement posted to her Twitter account the same day MLB made its announcement about the All-Star Game, Abrams wrote: "Like many Georgians, I am disappointed that the MLB is relocating the All-Star game," adding, "As I have stated, I respect boycotts, although I don't want to see Georgia families hurt by lost events and jobs."
Asked in a subsequent AP interview whether she supports corporate boycotts such as the All-Star Game move, Abrams responded: "I do not believe that a boycott at this moment is beneficial to the victims of these bills."
In August 2022, Music Midtown announced that "due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year." A reason for the cancellation wasn't given. However, the AP reported that some believed the decision was the result of a 2019 Georgia Supreme Court ruling that limited the ability of private companies to ban guns on public property.
This decision stemmed from a 2014 state law that expanded the locations where guns were allowed. The location of the canceled festival was Piedmont Park, a public-private partnership.
"In dire economic times for so many Georgians, this cancellation will cost Georgia's economy a proven $50 million," Abrams lamented in a statement on her campaign website. "This means that small businesses and workers who rely on events like Music Midtown and their tremendous economic impact have now lost incomes that help put food on the table and a roof over their heads."
Alex Floyd, a spokesperson for Abrams' campaign, confirmed to the AP that she did not lobby for the outcome of either event.
"Stacey Abrams has never supported the All-Star Game boycott or the cancellation of Music Midtown, and in fact has spent her career trying to bring more business and opportunities to Georgia," Floyd wrote in an email.
