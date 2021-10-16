In this July 16, 2021, file photo, Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical School, displays two of the acceptable N95 face masks that are included in a COVID-19 vaccination policy in Jackson, Miss. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming a 2018 study that looked at the effectiveness of N95 masks versus medical masks found that masks don’t stop the spread of viruses.