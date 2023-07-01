Supreme Court did not hear a case seeking to oust Biden and other elected officials

CLAIM: The U.S. Supreme Court heard a case last week that was expected to annul the 2020 election.
THE FACTS: The Supreme Court did not hear such a case. On Monday, the justices declined to hear a case that argues hundreds of elected officials, including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former Vice President Mike Pence, should be ousted from their government positions for violating their oaths of office when they refused to investigate unfounded allegations that the 2020 race was rigged.
The court has twice declined to hear a related case that cites these baseless claims, most recently on Feb. 21. But social media users erroneously claimed the justices were poised to decide a case that could undo the last presidential election.
“The US Supreme Court began hearing the Brunson case yesterday Wed. 21 June, continued today 22 June and should have a decision out by Saturday 24 June,” an Instagram post states. “The result was expected to be an annulment of the 2020 Election, which would dissolve the Biden Administration and all of Congress for not investigating fraud in the 2020 Election.”
The suit — Brunson v. Adams, et al. — was previously dismissed multiple times by a lower court before the case was ordered closed, according to court documents. It was then appealed to the Supreme Court on April 19. The suit argues that Biden, Harris, Pence and 385 members of Congress violated their oaths of office when they declined to investigate baseless claims about 2020 election interference.
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear the case. This suit is not to be confused with one of the same name which similarly argues that Biden, Harris, Pence and 385 members of Congress committed treason when they failed to probe the unfounded allegations about the 2020 race. Two Utah brothers with the same last name each filed one of the suits. The Supreme Court has declined to hear that case twice. Aziz Huq, a professor of law at the University of Chicago who is an expert on constitutional law, previously told the AP that it is unlikely the Supreme Court will ever hear such cases, given that they rely on a false narrative.
— Associated Press writer Melissa Goldin in New York contributed this report.